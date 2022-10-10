Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

50 Cent’s Estranged Son Says $6700 in Monthly Child Support Wasn’t Enough | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

marquise jackson and 50 cent
Marquise Jackson and 50 Cent

*50 Cent’s estranged son, 25-year-old Marquise Jackson, says the $6700 he received in monthly child support from his famous father was not enough to live on. 

Fiddy and his eldest son have been estranged for years and often take jabs at each other on social media. Jackson recently appeared in an Instagram Live interview with vlogger Choke No Joke and opened up about growing up the child of a hip-hop icon, Black Enterprise reports. 

Let Jackson tell it, he had many needs and wants as a child that his father apparently failed to provide for him. 

“I’m not talking about I want a Lambo; at the time, I wanted at least socks. Basketball socks is twelve dollars,” Jackson said. “I should not want for anything, right?”

READ MORE: She Would Know – Vivica A. Fox Says 50 Cent Penis Enhancement Rumor is Bunk: ‘He’s Good!’ | WATCH

marquise jackson and 50 cent
Marquise Jackson and 50 Cent

“Now, hold on?” Choke No Joke asked. “At what age is this?”

“We ain’t even gotta worry about the age,” Marquise responded. “It’s a general question. If you’re not gonna be there physically and emotionally, but you’re traveling [because] you gotta get your money, I should not want for anything, right?”

“Okay, was [50 Cent] paying child support?” Choke No Joke asked.

“Child support, I believe, came around when I was 12 or 13, or maybe 11,” Marquis replied. “Ten years of child support…It was like a million dollars, I think, or what [50 Cent] claims was a million dollars. It’s $6,700 a month.”

“And that can’t buy socks?” asked Choke No Joke.

“You’re comparing [my situation] to yourself, don’t do that,” Marquise said. “You’re talking about somebody who [had] problems with everybody [so] you can’t just live in any neighborhood.”

Choke No Joke later shared the interview on his Instagram page and noted in the caption: “The mind manipulation and division of father and child by the mother is a conversation that needed to be had because people don’t realize the mental illness that is caused by the separation of Father and Child,” he wrote.

“We go half on a Baby and then it’s the Mother’s child but we are financially responsible without any custodial rights unless by court order,” he continued.

Watch Jackson’s interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Choke No Joke (@chokenojokeofficial)

Previous articleEmergency! NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Suffers Heart Attack and Stroke | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Omar Epps and 2Pac ‘Freestyled’ Their Lines in the Classic ‘Juice’ Locker Scene | WATCH

Social Heat

Warner Bros. Rejected Two Scripts for a Fourth Friday Movie According to Ice Cube | WATCH

Social Heat

90s Group Right Said Fred (‘I’m Too Sexy’) Pissed At Beyonce for Using Their Song Without Permission

Social Heat

3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dropped! Prosecutors Won’t Pursue Charges in Columbus Short’s Domestic Violence Case

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO