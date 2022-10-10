50 Cent’s Estranged Son Says $6700 in Monthly Child Support Wasn’t Enough | Video

*50 Cent’s estranged son, 25-year-old Marquise Jackson, says the $6700 he received in monthly child support from his famous father was not enough to live on.

Fiddy and his eldest son have been estranged for years and often take jabs at each other on social media. Jackson recently appeared in an Instagram Live interview with vlogger Choke No Joke and opened up about growing up the child of a hip-hop icon, Black Enterprise reports.

Let Jackson tell it, he had many needs and wants as a child that his father apparently failed to provide for him.

“I’m not talking about I want a Lambo; at the time, I wanted at least socks. Basketball socks is twelve dollars,” Jackson said. “I should not want for anything, right?”

“Now, hold on?” Choke No Joke asked. “At what age is this?”

“We ain’t even gotta worry about the age,” Marquise responded. “It’s a general question. If you’re not gonna be there physically and emotionally, but you’re traveling [because] you gotta get your money, I should not want for anything, right?”

“Okay, was [50 Cent] paying child support?” Choke No Joke asked.

“Child support, I believe, came around when I was 12 or 13, or maybe 11,” Marquis replied. “Ten years of child support…It was like a million dollars, I think, or what [50 Cent] claims was a million dollars. It’s $6,700 a month.”

“And that can’t buy socks?” asked Choke No Joke.

“You’re comparing [my situation] to yourself, don’t do that,” Marquise said. “You’re talking about somebody who [had] problems with everybody [so] you can’t just live in any neighborhood.”

Choke No Joke later shared the interview on his Instagram page and noted in the caption: “The mind manipulation and division of father and child by the mother is a conversation that needed to be had because people don’t realize the mental illness that is caused by the separation of Father and Child,” he wrote.

“We go half on a Baby and then it’s the Mother’s child but we are financially responsible without any custodial rights unless by court order,” he continued.

Watch Jackson’s interview below: