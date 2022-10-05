Miguel’s Wife Files For Divorce Following Reconciliation

*Nazanin Mandi, the wife of singer Miguel, is reportedly pulling the plug on their relationship after almost four years of marriage.

Last year, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi, who put in 17 years together, announced they were separating, with their rep telling PEOPLE at the time that the pair “decided to separate and have been for some time now.”

Miguel and Nazanin dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016. They tied the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California in November 2018. Despite being plagued with marital woes, the ex-couple managed to overcome them and reconcile in 2021. Sadly, they have parted ways once again with Nazanin citing irreconcilable differences as her reason for the breakup, The Blast reports.

“I’ve come so far as a man and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.’ I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn’t raised like that,” Miguel previously told Hot 97 in 2015 about his relationship with Mandi.

“I just follow my instincts,” Miguel continued. “I think she’s learned that and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”

Last year, Nazanin told People how she and Miguel coped with months of COVID quarantine.

“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot,” she said at the time. “So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].”

“But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,’ ” Nazanin continued. “It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”

Nazanin and Miguel have no children, but there is a premarital agreement, according to The Blast.