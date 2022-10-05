Wednesday, October 5, 2022
3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen

By Fisher Jack
3 Florida teens crash Maserati - WFLA-NBCNews-YouTube screenshot
3 Florida teens crash Maserati – WFLA-NBCNews-YouTube screenshot

*This is such a tragedy. A police chase involving three Florida teens ended with a fatal crash. It is reported that the teens — EACH who were NOT licensed to drive — had stolen an unlocked 2016 Maserati in St. Petersburg around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (October 2).

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies claimed that the 15-year-old Keondrick Lang slammed on the gas when two police SUVs attempted to pull him over. Lang ended up taking police on a hot pursuit.

Eventually, after reaching speeds up to 123 mph, the young unlicensed driver fishtails in the Maserati, which then jumps a curb and ends up shooting through the air like a rocket, hitting a stationary business sign. After flipping in the air, the car eventually comes to rest upside down.

In addition to the 15-year-old unlicensed driver, the other two passengers include: 15-year-old front passenger Mario Bonilla and 16-year-old backseat passenger Malachi Daniels. Police say Bonilla died at the crash scene, while the other two were both hospitalized, with Lang in serious critical condition. After the crash, police found a 25-caliber semiautomatic gun in the car — which they believe is a “crime gun,” that has been illegally sold and resold since 1968.

Fisher Jack

