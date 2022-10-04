Coolio’s Friends Suspect His ‘Severe Asthma’ May Have Contributed to His Death

*Coolio allegedly suffered from severe asthma for many years and his friends think this may have contributed to his death last week at age 59.

Sources told TMZ that the late rapper “struggled” with the lung condition and according to the American Heart Association, persistent asthma may increase the risk of heart rhythm disorders.

Per TMZ, “We’re told Coolio would always travel with several inhalers to keep his condition in check — even using them on stage during some of his performances,” the outlet writes.

Coolio was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. Paramedics reportedly pronounced him dead at the scene. An official cause of death has not yet been released, but the rapper is suspected to have gone into cardiac arrest.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., released eight studio albums and starred in the 2008 reality show, “Coolio’s Rules,” on Oxygen. The Grammy-winning entertainer shot to fame with the hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

Montell Jordan, who was on tour with Coolio when he died, told Page Six he is “still processing” the death of his longtime friend and collaborator.

“That’s my friend … that’s my friend. His kids are my friends. His daughters, his sons, his ex-wife is a very, very good friend of ours,” he told the outlet.

“I’ve been with him for weeks and for months now and I did not know — and still don’t know — the circumstances behind his passing, but I did not see anything that would have given an indication that he was ill or that anything happened to him,” Jordan said.

Coolio is reportedly survived by his six children and ex-wife Josefa Salina.