Who Will Replace Trevor Noah on ‘The Daily Show’?

*Trevor Noah has announced he is exiting “The Daily Show” after 7 years, and now fans are speculating about who will take his place.

Craig Kilborn served as the original host of the long-running late-night series when it premiered in 1996. Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015 and then Noah became the host. A few names of potential new hosts include Samantha Bee, Larry Wilmore, Desus Nice, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr., as reported by TheStreet.com.

Meanwhile, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter that “The Daily Show” will continue on at Comedy Central after Noah’s exit.

“In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list. Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions,” a Comedy Central spokesperson said in a statement to THR.

READ MORE: Trevor Noah Announces Exit from ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years | Video

“There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years,” said Noah on last Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” PEOPLE reports.

“It’s been wild. I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice… What a journey it’s been,” the host continued.

“It’s something that I never expected, and I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, the more pandemic,” said Noah. “And I realized that after these seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly.”

Noah went on to say… “I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world. I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I knew, I was handed the keys. I couldn’t have done it without [the audience], and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without you.”

Watch his full statement via the Twitter clip below: