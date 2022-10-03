Monday, October 3, 2022
Man’s Wife, Daughter and Nephew Killed in Single Black Mamba Attack

By Ny MaGee
Black mamba
A black mamba lying on red stones / iStock

*One Zimbabwean man is making international headlines after his wife, daughter, and nephew were killed by a black mamba snake in a single attack.

According to Newsweek, the man named Tapiwa Musiiwa of the Hurungwe District has been left heartbroken as his family continues to process the tragedy.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Karuru area of Hurungwe district as the trio was foraging for firewood, NewZimbabwe.com reports. The deceased, identified as Emilia Musiiwa (nee Moyo), 47, her daughter Nyarai, 21, and grandson Tatenda Tototo, 15,  died last week between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The incident has left me devastated,” Tapiwa told NewZimbabwe.com.

OTHER NEWS: A Fourth Suspect Gave PnB Rock’s Roscoe’s Location to Shooter + Girlfriend Also Robbed

“The three were looking for firewood when the snake bit Nyarai, prompting her mother to try and scare away the creature but it also attacked her,” he shared, per the report.

“Sensing danger, our grandson Tatenda tried to run away but the snake pursued him and strikes,” Tapiwa continued.

“The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately the boy died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital yesterday (Tuesday) while my wife and daughter passed on at Sally Mugabe Hospital (formerly Harare Hospital) in Harare today (Wednesday),” he said.

Black mambas are found in many countries across sub-Saharan Africa, including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, and others.

The snake is considered “the deadliest and fastest snake in Africa” by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), per Newsweek. Scroll up and watch the YouTube video above to learn more.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

