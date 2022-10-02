Teddy Riley Insists Soulja Boy Has to Apologize to Daughter Nia Over Past Abusive Relationship | WATCH

*Soulja Boy and Nia Riley broke up a long time ago, but her father, super-producer Teddy Riley, is yet to get over it; the abuse and pain her daughter experienced in the relationship still haunts him.

Teddy, himself a music icon, was in a new interview with VladTV when he got personal over the matter, giving his take on his daughter’s claims that Soulja abused her when they lived together.

When he was asked about the allegations that the rapper hit Nia when she was pregnant and also pointed a gun at her, the father said…

“Well, let me say this: Soulja Boy knows who I am and he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep.”

Teddy Riley didn’t stop there.

“We had an altercation, I was called a lot of names,” he added. He admitted that he indeed “got an apology” from Soulja, but he is still “lookin’ for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter.”

“I’m lookin’ for that,” he added. As a man, I’m lookin’ for that and I think she deserves it. ‘Cause here’s someone who really stuck behind him, did [‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’] for him, ’cause she thought this was gonna happen and it’s gonna be them. I watched them live together and I ain’t know all that was goin’ on.”

The backstory, if you’re not aware, is that Nia Riley, 33, and rapper/musician Soulja Boy, 32, dated for several years, and their relationship was partially documented on the hit reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

According to Teddy Riley, his daughter “really stuck behind” Soulja Boy and believed they would be together forever.

Though he “watched them live together,” Teddy Riley said he didn’t “know all that was going on” between them at the time.

“It’s wrong, and I hope that he make it right, or you reap what you sow,” Teddy Riley continued.

So, Will Soulja offer acceptable apologies, and is he guilty as charged? Let’s not hold our breath. Plus, it’s only fair that we hear his side of the story, as well.