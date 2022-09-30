Trailer Drops for Season 2 of IFC’s ‘Sherman’s Showcase’ | Watch

*The new season of IFC’s “Sherman’s Showcase” returns on Wednesday, October 26.

Per press release, the acclaimed series features sketches, dancers, fake commercials, movie trailers, cultural nostalgia, the Funk Monster, A-list guest stars and original songs (“Drop it Low for Jesus,” “Marina Del Ray”) that definitely climbed the fictional charts. Each episode is hosted by Sherman McDaniels as he takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 50-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show.

Guest stars this season include Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Jay Pharoah, Amanda Seales, Chris Hardwick, Porsha Williams and more. Executive Producer John Legend returns to topline the All-Star guest roster for the Emmy-winning variety series.

Check out the trailer for the new season below.

Per press release, “As co-creators and stars of “Sherman’s Showcase,” both Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin have created season two featuring many of their star-studded friends and witty new sketches. The dynamic duo has paired on other series and films such as “South Side,” “The Last O.G.” and more.”

“I think the thing about Sherman that I like is that it is so incredibly original,” Salahuddin previously said in an interview with Paste Magazine.

“Even though the form of it looks like something from the ancient past, the variety show—that’s from the ‘60s and ‘70s, we don’t even have those nowadays—and yet, because we have that format, because we have this ability in that show to do whatever we want to do, we can do spaghetti westerns, we can do, you know, commercials for like cheap cologne,” Salahuddin added..

The first two episodes of “Sherman’s Showcase” returns to IFC and AMC+ on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:30pm ET. Additional episodes will be available to stream on the service one week early.