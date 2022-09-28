R. Kelly Ordered to Pay Sex Abuse Victim $300K for Herpes & Psych Treatment in NYC Case

*$300K isn’t nearly enough to smooth over the “bumps” in R. Kelly’s trial. But according to TMZ, that’s exactly what he’s been ordered to pay the victims in his NY criminal case.

Per the report, the money will go towards herpes and psych treatment. “For a victim named “Jane,” the judge indicated Kelly will be ordered to pay over around $300K to cover treatment related to herpes, as well as psychological care that she apparently requires.”

The report also states the same for another victim in that case named “Stephanie,” but a firm number hasn’t been decided in her case yet. A 3rd victim was denied restitution. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in this case. He was also recently convicted in his federal case out of Chicago.

Keep in mind, Kelly has made several claims that he is broke and has nothing to his name. But with the amount of lies this pied piper tells, who knows if he’s telling the truth? Either way, someone has to pay for the herpes treatment, that is not something that can be left untreated Chile!

