Wednesday, September 28, 2022
HomeRelationshipsSex - Erotica
Entertainment

To ‘Honor’ Rihanna – Rachel Dolezal Sets Up Racy Only Fans Page – Pics Leak/Black Twitter Reacts! | LOOK

By Fisher Jack
0

Rachel Dolezal - Rihanna (Getty composite via TMZ)
Rachel Dolezal – Rihanna (Getty composite via TMZ)

*If you’ve been active on Twitter these past few days, you will have probably come across a series of raunchy photos from Rachel Dolezal, the former college instructor and activist who made headlines in 2015 for presenting herself as a black woman.

@tmz_tv confirms that the photos which are widely circulating on social media stem from the 44-year-old’s official OnlyFans account, which the news publication claims was created in honor of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. Per their report, Dolezal appears to be a huge fan of Rih-Rih’s collection of lingerie, which she wears in each of the leaked snapshots that have since made their way onto Twitter.

According to a representative for Dolezal, she recently got her hands on a bunch of different items from Savage X Fenty and felt inclined to show off the pieces to her subscribers, who are paying $9.99 a month for “creative content” by the Montana native.

In the bio of her OF page, she writes that those who are paying to see her exclusive pics and videos will get to “see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Churches Are Using ‘Spyware’ to Monitor Porn Activity of Members

Wait. There’s more …

Like our headline says, Black Twitter has chimed in to speak its mind …

“The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal [OnlyFans] is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be Black that could have been going to other hard-working actual black women on [OnlyFans]. She keeps finding new ways to take from the Black community,” BlackKnight10k tweeted.

“I really hope you negros aren’t subscribing to Rachel Dolezal’s [OnlyFans],” wrote PierceFair89.

WOW! Rachel Dolezal went from NAACP to OnlyFans. 😭🤣🤣🤣

“The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal [OnlyFans] is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be Black that could have been going to other hard-working actual black women on [OnlyFans]. She keeps finding new ways to take from the Black community,” BlackKnight10k tweeted.

Previous articleBaltimore Film Office and Wesby One Productions Hosts Workshops at ILICFF October 15-16, 2022
Next articleThe Men of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ On Their Unique Relationships With Jax Stewart | EUR Exclusive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO