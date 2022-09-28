To ‘Honor’ Rihanna – Rachel Dolezal Sets Up Racy Only Fans Page – Pics Leak/Black Twitter Reacts! | LOOK

*If you’ve been active on Twitter these past few days, you will have probably come across a series of raunchy photos from Rachel Dolezal, the former college instructor and activist who made headlines in 2015 for presenting herself as a black woman.

@tmz_tv confirms that the photos which are widely circulating on social media stem from the 44-year-old’s official OnlyFans account, which the news publication claims was created in honor of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. Per their report, Dolezal appears to be a huge fan of Rih-Rih’s collection of lingerie, which she wears in each of the leaked snapshots that have since made their way onto Twitter.

According to a representative for Dolezal, she recently got her hands on a bunch of different items from Savage X Fenty and felt inclined to show off the pieces to her subscribers, who are paying $9.99 a month for “creative content” by the Montana native.

In the bio of her OF page, she writes that those who are paying to see her exclusive pics and videos will get to “see how my sensual side pairs with my creative spirit through intimate images inspired by color, light, and lingerie on the weekends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait. There’s more …

Like our headline says, Black Twitter has chimed in to speak its mind …

“The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal [OnlyFans] is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be Black that could have been going to other hard-working actual black women on [OnlyFans]. She keeps finding new ways to take from the Black community,” BlackKnight10k tweeted.

The worst part of the Rachel Dolezal onlyfans is all the money spent on seeing a nude white woman pretending to be black that could have been going to other hard working actual black women on onlyfans. She keeps finding new ways to take from the black community. — I Smoked Trump’s Psychic Declassification Powers (@BlackKnight10k) September 27, 2022

“I really hope you negros aren’t subscribing to Rachel Dolezal’s [OnlyFans],” wrote PierceFair89.

I really hope you negros aren’t subscribing to Rachel Dolezal’s only fans pic.twitter.com/P0lQQyvBd6 — King Negronidas (@PierceFair89) September 27, 2022

WOW! Rachel Dolezal went from NAACP to OnlyFans. 😭🤣🤣🤣

WOW! Rachel Dolezal went from NAACP to OnlyFans. 😭🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qiefa95vbY — FOREVER 215 LBS (@Whamster98) September 27, 2022

