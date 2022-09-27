Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Launches Website for Mental Health Resources

By Ny MaGee
Megan Thee Stallion close up
Megan Thee Stallion / Getty

*Megan Thee Stallion has launched the Bad Girls Have Bad Days Too website which provides mental health resources. 

The site offers links for free therapy, crisis hotlines, and professional groups that offer therapy for the Black community, as well as the LGBTQ Psychotherapist of Color Directory, Complex reports. 

In a message shared with fans on social media, Megan said, “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand.”

Megan’s new mental health website displays four categories of links to free therapy organizations, hotlines to mental health services, various directories, and resources for the queer community. Each category features links to external websites that primarily serve the BIPOC and LGBT community.

Earlier this year, the hip-hop star launched a charity in honor of her late parents called the Pete & Thomas Foundation, which provides mental health aid as well as education and housing services.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” the rapper said in a press release, PEOPLE reported. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

Meg has also previously opened up turning to therapy after the death of her parents.

“My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal,” she said in an interview last year, as reported by Billboard. “I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

Megan also spoke to The Cut last month about confronting her own trauma on her new album “Traumazine.”

“Everybody has gone through their own trauma in their own way, and to me, Traumazine is me facing the things that I’ve been running from about myself. … It’s comforting to know that other people are going through the same thing that you might be feeling,” Megan told The Cut. “When something happens to people, they feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is only me. This is not normal, or I’m probably the only person in the world that feels like this.’ But to hear somebody else talking about something that you’re probably feeling, it’s more comforting and more familiar. That’s why people resonate with hearing other people’s stories.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

