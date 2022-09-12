Monday, September 12, 2022
Hillary Clinton Unpacks ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion for New Apple TV + Series | Video

By Ny MaGee
Hillary Clinton, Megan Thee Stallion
Chelsea Clinton, Megan Thee Stallion and Hillary Clinton / Credit Twitter

*Hillary Clinton’s eight-part docuseries with daughter Chelsea is now streaming on Apple TV+ and features intimate conversations with notable women including Alice Chun, Dr. Jane Goodall, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.

During the conversation with Megan Thee Stallion, they each discussed how they handle personal attacks. In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Hillary was asked to share her initial thoughts when she first heard the rapper’s controversial hit song “WAP”.

“I didn’t know what to think, because I’m of a much different generation, but I admired the audacity and the kind of agency that both of those young women were exhibiting: ‘Here I am. Here’s what I want to say, and either like it or not.’ I did respond to that,” Hillary said. 

Watch Hillary and Meghans’s moment via the Instagram clips below.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Tells Rolling Stone: ‘In Some Kind of Way I Became the Villain’

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

In another “Gutsy” episode, Clinton and Wanda Sykes discuss aging and menopause.

“After a certain age, we all seem to inherit these new things on our bodies,” Hillary, 74, tells PEOPLE. “It was toward the end of the second term, after I turned 50 in 1997, that I began to go through menopause, and it was something you didn’t talk about in those days. My friends and I would talk about it or roll our eyes, but not publicly.”

“That’s why we really wanted to talk about it with Wanda, because it’s a universal experience for us. Thank goodness we’re getting into a time women’s health — and especially now with all the challenges about reproductive health — are forcing this conversation out of the shadows and into the daylight,” Hillary said.

Watch the official “Gutsy” trailer below, and watch all episodes of the series on Apple TV+

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

