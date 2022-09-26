R&B Singer TANK Talks Last Album and Losing Hearing on Jemele Hill is Unbothered | WATCH

*In the latest episode of Jemele Hill is Unbothered, Grammy-nominated R&B singer Tank joins Jemele to discuss his 10th studio album R&B Money being his last, his battle with hearing loss, and he clears up his comment that “people would rather hear rappers singing bad than singers singing good.”

Some notable moments from the episode include:

5:46 – Tank tells Jemele why his 10th studio album R&B Money will be his last

7:43 – Tank details how his hearing loss factored into his decision to make this album his last

24:29 – Tank clears up his previous comment that “people would rather hear rappers singing bad than singers singing good.”

33:13 – Tank builds his “Voltron” of the perfect male R&B singer; names Lenny Kravitz, Marvin Gaye, and Usher

39:43 – Tank recalls the start of his career singing background vocals, and shares his favorite memory with the late R&B singer Aaliyah

Available to stream now, exclusively on Spotify, you can check out Jemele Hill is Unbothered here or WATCH IT BELOW.



