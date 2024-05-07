Sexyy Red’s Twerking Takes Center Stage at Country Star Zach Bryan’s Concert – But Critics Come for Her | WATCH

*Raunchy rapper Sexyy Red made a surprise appearance onstage with country music artist Zach Bryan during his concert at the Enterprise Center on May 3rd.

However, their collaboration faced criticism from some fans, who deemed it exploitative, as it primarily featured Sexyy Red twerking onstage.

On X/Twitter, one critic wrote, “twerking on stage to a country song by a yt artist with a predominantly yt crowd is crazy. they didn’t even give her a mic, she was just there to twerk. there’s definitely an agenda.”

Another person added, “#SexyyRedd makes her handlers proud after she joins #ZachLaneBryan on stage, bends over, and twerks her ass in front of a crowd of wyt people.”

A third X user posted, “With Beyonce making an impact on Country Music at least in the eyes of the media, all of a sudden we have this happen. Why wait for more Black Americans like @Beyonce to join Country Music when they can weaponize Sexyy Redd to further DESTROY our image. This is WS 101.”

Thank you fa bringing me out @zachlanebryan 🫶🏾🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/VYqK5ktoEz — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) May 4, 2024

Per MadameNoire, one person said they were reminded of “when slave masters used to tell our ancestors to come in from the fields and dance and entertain their guests.”

A third critic said, “She don’t even realize they just made a whole mockery out of her. So sooo sad.”

Others had a different take, as one X user commented, “Zach Bryan bringing out Sexyy Red and she dancing to an acoustic solo is the most Southern thing I’ve ever seen.”

Watch the performance via the X/Twitter clip above.

How do you feel about Sexyy Redd twerking at the country music show? Sound off in the comments.

