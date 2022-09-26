Monday, September 26, 2022
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘It’s Fantastic’

By Ny MaGee
0

Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show of the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

*Dr. Dre, who performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, has reacted to the news that Rihanna has been tapped as the headlining performer for Super Bowl LVII.

Dre chopped it up with Ebro Darden live on Apple Music 1 and shared why he’s excited about Rihanna preparing to take music’s biggest stage.

Over 120 million people reportedly watched this past year’s halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

“Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,” Dre told Ebro.

READ MORE: Rihanna CONFIRMED to Headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show!

Rihanna (performing) - Getty
Rihanna (performing) – Getty

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high,” Dre added.

He also offered this advice to the singer as she prepares for the big show next year: “Put the right people around you, and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show,” Dre said.

When it comes to Dr. Dre’s own halftime show performance earlier this year, the music mogul said, “…it made me extremely nervous. I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before. Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you,” he shared.

Dre continued, “All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time. When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

