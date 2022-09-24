Saturday, September 24, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Broward County FL Mom Collette Black Pleads for Help in Finding Son’s Killer | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Collette Black (WFOR)
Collette Black (WFOR)

*FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — It’s been six months since Collette Black‘s world was shattered. In March, her 34-year-old son Steven Black was shot to death at a neighborhood convenience store.

“I want to see my son again, do his laundry, cook shrimp for him,” she said fighting back tears.

“Steven was a good person and whoever did this knows he would do anything for you,” she said.

Back on March 13th, Stephen was shopping at Tony’s market at 800 NW 22nd Road when surveillance video captures a man wearing a hoodie.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Director Sacha Jenkins Unpacks New Louis Armstrong Documentary ‘Black & Blues’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

That man is then seen approaching Black without warning and fatally shooting him.

According to Collette Black’s attorney Kimberly Wald, there have been many shots fired in and around the store and now they are suing as part of a negligent security civil case,

According to the suit, businesses with a history of crime need to protect customers

“Tony’s Market has an obligation to provide security more than a clerk working at the store,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale police say Black’s murder investigation is ongoing.

“We know there were a number of witnesses and we encourage anyone with information to contact us immediately.”

“We are constantly researching and implementing new initiatives to reduce crime, including ShotSpotter, License Plate Readers, and other surveillance-related investigative techniques,” police said in a statement.

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: SloopWorld Music Festival at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas Oct 1-2
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO