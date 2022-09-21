Director Sacha Jenkins Unpacks New Louis Armstrong Documentary ‘Black & Blues’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with director Sacha Jenkins to dish about his latest project for Apple TV + titled “Black & Blues” which unpacks the life and legacy of the founding father of jazz, Louis Armstrong.

Per press release, “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. The film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.”

John Devore of The Hollywood Reporter writes, “Beyond its value to newbs, the doc represents a welcome opportunity to talk with friends about topics you might’ve processed long ago (intelligently or not) and never pondered again.”

“Black & Blues” premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in addition to the Apple Originals “Causeway,” “Sidney,” “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” and “Raymond & Ray.”

Jenkins is a Philly native whose film credits as a producer/director include “Fresh Dressed,” “Word is Bond,” “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James,” and the television mini-series “Everything’s Gonna Be All White”

EUR’s Ny MaGee caught up with Jenkins to speak exclusively about why he wanted to unpack the life and legacy of jazz trailblazer Louis Armstrong as his latest project. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.

“Black & Blues” debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28.