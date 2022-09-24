Saturday, September 24, 2022
‘Black Adam’ Features Dwayne Johnson in New Chapter for DC Extended Universe | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam (Warner Bros Pictures)
Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam (Warner Bros Pictures)

*(CNN) — A new trailer for “Black Adam” hints at a switch-up for Dwayne Johnson‘s character.  The DC comic movie also costars Viola Davis, Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge.

Johnson plays Teth Adam, who In ancient Kahndaq “was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam.”

“Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend,” the description on the trailer reads. “Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.”

But is Black Adam a villain or a superhero? The film is being released by Warner Bros. which is owned by CNN’s parent company. It hits theaters on October 21, 2022.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

