Syleena Johnson Calls Jaheim ‘Dumb’ – She Details Almost Fighting Him | WATCH

*Syleena Johnson and Jaheim once almost came to blows, according to Syleena herself. The singer, talk show host, and former R&B diva has come out on what transpired, explaining how Jaheim got angry and approached her.

To protect herself, she was going to unleash a can of whip a$$ on him if the situation went too far left.

Jaheim is usually a cool guy, so few people would expect him to lose his temper and threaten to hurt a woman.

But that’s just what he almost did, according to Syleena. And he did it twice, and they almost fought … twice.

The incident happened during one of Syleena’s studio sessions. Jaheim started to buck with her, and that’s when the commotion began.

She vividly revealed the details of the incident to 24/7 Hip Hop, as chronicled by iloveOldSchoolMusic.

“[Jaheim] started walking up on me. Now I’m from Chicago,” she narrated. “Where we’re from, if you walk up on a person in Chicago, that’s an automatic approach.

She added: “I started to curse him out, I raised my boot at him. I almost fought this dude in the studio. Jaheim cussing me, I’m cussing him. You got this MF-er in my session.”

Since there are two sides to every side, it is only fair that we wait for Jaheim to bring in his version, if he ever will.

Check out Syleena telling the full story via the video player at top of the page.

She also gave the scoop on where things are with her and Jaheim now.