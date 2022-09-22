Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison Reunite to Talk 30th Anniversary of ‘A Different World’ | Watch

*Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison appeared on “The Breakfast Club” Wednesday to talk about the 30th anniversary of “A Different World.”

“We have done so much real things on the show. So many things that felt real—from the AIDS and the apartheid and all of that and for me to crash this wedding like this felt like a complete leap. It didn’t make any sense,” said Hardison. He then recalled the episode when his character, Dwayne Wayne, interrupts the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Whitley(Guy).

“I read [the script] two weeks before. It was a two-part episode, so I knew for two weeks that I was [going to] have to get to that place where I had to break up this wedding. And it was really hard,” he explained, Revolt reports.

“And one thing that I gave myself was — as I [was] coming down the aisle, there was a dude on my left. [So] I told him, ‘When you grab me, make sure you get a good grip on my left arm because I am going to struggle and try to get away.’ And as soon as I felt him go to grab me, I gave him a swim move and got out of it, and that propelled me forward,” Hardison continued.

READ MORE: Jasmine Guy Calls Cosby’s Rape Scandal ‘Heartbreaking’ for Black Community

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I was so nervous about if I don’t get it right the first time, it’s going to degrade, it’s going to get worse because I am really having a hard time committing to all of these words. I don’t believe it. Kadeem don’t believe it,” Hardison confessed.

Kadeem said he added ad-libs to his monologue because he was “drowning” during the taping.

“And there will never be [a scene] like that. That was the first and only take in front of that audience, and the audience lost it,” said Guy.

“A Different World” centers on the students at Hillman College, a fictional historically black college in Virginia. The series was a spin-off of “The Cosby Show,” and aired for six seasons on NBC from September 24, 1987, to July 9, 1993.

Watch Jasmine and Kadeem’s “The Breakfast Club” interview above and check out the infamous wedding scene below.

There’s also the time Denzel Washington appeared on the show to surprise Whitley. You can relive the moment via the YouTube clip below.