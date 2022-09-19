Candace Owens Calls Kim Kardashian a Bona Fide ‘Prostitute’ Amid Sex Tape Accusations

*Candace Owens has weighed in on the Kim Kardashian/Ray J sex tape beef now that it has been confirmed that Kim’s mother/manager Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of the footage.

“There are really no words that can adequately describe how positively disgusted I am by the story and what this signifies of the world that we are in today. What this really means is that a mother sat down and decided to sell her daughter’s body for fame and money and she was successful,” said Owens on her talk show, Candace, as reported by MadameNoire.

Owens went on to slam Jenner for “selling her daughter’s body for fame.”

“I now hold the opinion that Kim Kardashian is a prostitute and I am not going to edit this,” she said in the Twitter video below. “Her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute. Kim Kardashian is a corpse. She’s a body without a soul. She is so emblematic of the society that we live in today, that if you are willing to degrade yourself, if you are willing to denigrate yourself, then our society, our American society will give you more.”

Ray J claims Kris Jenner watched AND hand-picked which sex tape Kim Kardashian would release!@RealCandaceO: “It is not an exaggeration to say that Hollywood is satanic b/c what could possibly be more satanic than a mother viewing her daughter’s body having sex & selling it?” pic.twitter.com/H1MqtU7xJG — Candace Owens Show (@thecandaceshow) September 13, 2022

Ray J previously told Daily Mail that Jenner watched the footage of her daughter getting banged out and released it for mass consumption through an agreement with Vivid Entertainment.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” he told the outlet. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Ray J recently exposed (via receipts) the Kardashian family on Instagram for allegedly lying about having no involvement with the release of the sex tape. He claims Kim, Kris, and himself signed off on the contract with Vivid Entertainment to release the tape publicly.

Meanwhile, rapper L.A. Buck says he regrets introducing Kim to Ray J amid the former couple’s ongoing beef over their infamous sex tape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Buck recently took to Instagram to address the messy situation, saying in the video, “I would have never in my life called Kim Kardashian over to meet my brother Ray J. Like, I wouldn’t wish this mess on anybody’s family or anybody’s life. It’s just not cool.”

He added, “Yo I can’t believe it, me putting Rayj and Kim Kardashian together man if I would’ve known that this was gonna turn into a media circus & if I would’ve known that this was gonna turn into a circus. I would’ve never made it happen and called her and had her come to meet Ray J at his house, this needs to stop the lies and the stealing people just need to be honest with themselves, Kimmie this is not the childhood friend that I know, knock it off homie this all ain’t right.”