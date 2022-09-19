Monday, September 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Candace Owens Calls Kim Kardashian a Bona Fide ‘Prostitute’ Amid Sex Tape Accusations

By Ny MaGee
0

Candace and Kim
Candace Owens and Kim Kardashian

*Candace Owens has weighed in on the Kim Kardashian/Ray J sex tape beef now that it has been confirmed that Kim’s mother/manager Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of the footage.

“There are really no words that can adequately describe how positively disgusted I am by the story and what this signifies of the world that we are in today. What this really means is that a mother sat down and decided to sell her daughter’s body for fame and money and she was successful,” said Owens on her talk show, Candace, as reported by MadameNoire.

Owens went on to slam Jenner for “selling her daughter’s body for fame.”

“I now hold the opinion that Kim Kardashian is a prostitute and I am not going to edit this,” she said in the Twitter video below. “Her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute. Kim Kardashian is a corpse. She’s a body without a soul. She is so emblematic of the society that we live in today, that if you are willing to degrade yourself, if you are willing to denigrate yourself, then our society, our American society will give you more.”

READ MORE: Rapper L.A. Buck Regrets Introducing Kim Kardashian to Ray J | Video

Ray J previously told Daily Mail that Jenner watched the footage of her daughter getting banged out and released it for mass consumption through an agreement with Vivid Entertainment. 

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” he told the outlet. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Ray J recently exposed (via receipts) the Kardashian family on Instagram for allegedly lying about having no involvement with the release of the sex tape. He claims Kim, Kris, and himself signed off on the contract with Vivid Entertainment to release the tape publicly.

Meanwhile, rapper L.A. Buck says he regrets introducing Kim to Ray J amid the former couple’s ongoing beef over their infamous sex tape.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Buck recently took to Instagram to address the messy situation, saying in the video, “I would have never in my life called Kim Kardashian over to meet my brother Ray J. Like, I wouldn’t wish this mess on anybody’s family or anybody’s life. It’s just not cool.”

He added, “Yo I can’t believe it, me putting Rayj and Kim Kardashian together man if I would’ve known that this was gonna turn into a media circus & if I would’ve known that this was gonna turn into a circus. I would’ve never made it happen and called her and had her come to meet Ray J at his house, this needs to stop the lies and the stealing people just need to be honest with themselves, Kimmie this is not the childhood friend that I know, knock it off homie this all ain’t right.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

Previous articleDwayne Wade’s Trans Daughter Zaya Shares New Glamour Shots
Next articleBrooklyn Pastor Caught on Camera ‘Choking’ Woman During Sunday Service | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO