Rapper L.A. Buck Regrets Introducing Kim Kardashian to Ray J | Video

*Rapper L.A. Buck regrets introducing Kim Kardashian to Ray J amid the former couple’s ongoing beef over their infamous sex tape.

Buck recently took to Instagram to address the messy situation, saying in the video, “I would have never in my life called Kim Kardashian over to meet my brother Ray J. Like, I wouldn’t wish this mess on anybody’s family or anybody’s life. It’s just not cool.”

He added, “And, if I would have known Kim was going to steal from Ray J and my sister Brandy, I wouldn’t have hooked her up. All of this bad behavior, it’s not cool. We are not perfect as human beings, and I get we all make mistakes, but stealing is wrong and it’s not cool. I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone,” he continued.

We reported previously that Ray J recently exposed (via receipts) the Kardashian family on Instagram for allegedly lying about having no involvement with the release of Kim and Ray J’s sex tape.

Ray J explains his drama with Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3OKQx5q0zR — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 11, 2022

Ray J claims not only did Kim sign off on the contract with Vivid Entertainment to release the tape publicly but her mother/manager Kris Jenner watched parts of the footage and orchestrated the release.

“I did not hook up Kim with Ray J for this whole circus or this mess…man. I was supposed to be respectful, peaceful, and loving. Everybody is getting along, and it’s cool between everybody because that’s what life is supposed to be,” said L.A. Buck in the clip.

Ray J says Kris Jenner made him and Kim Kardashian shoot another sex tape in Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/oRB51RiIiC — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2022

“Yo I can’t believe it, me putting Rayj and Kim Kardashian together man if I would’ve known that this was gonna turn into a media circus & if I would’ve known that this was gonna turn into a circus. I would’ve never made it happen and called her and had her come to meet Ray J at his house, this needs to stop the lies and the stealing people just need to be honest with themselves, Kimmie this is not the childhood friend that I know, knock it off homie this all ain’t right,” Buck said in conclusion.

Watch L.A. Buck’s full remarks in the clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L.A BUCK Bucktales💯 (@itslabuck)

