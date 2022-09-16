Friday, September 16, 2022
Rapper L.A. Buck Regrets Introducing Kim Kardashian to Ray J | Video

By Ny MaGee
kim-ray-j
Kim Kardashian and Ray J / Getty

*Rapper L.A. Buck regrets introducing Kim Kardashian to Ray J amid the former couple’s ongoing beef over their infamous sex tape.

Buck recently took to Instagram to address the messy situation, saying in the video, “I would have never in my life called Kim Kardashian over to meet my brother Ray J. Like, I wouldn’t wish this mess on anybody’s family or anybody’s life. It’s just not cool.”

He added, “And, if I would have known Kim was going to steal from Ray J and my sister Brandy, I wouldn’t have hooked her up. All of this bad behavior, it’s not cool. We are not perfect as human beings, and I get we all make mistakes, but stealing is wrong and it’s not cool. I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone,” he continued. 

We reported previously that Ray J recently exposed (via receipts) the Kardashian family on Instagram for allegedly lying about having no involvement with the release of Kim and Ray J’s sex tape.

READ MORE: Whoo Lawd! Ray J Comes for Kim K, Kris Jenner & Kanye with Sex Tape Receipts – Serious Drama | WATCH

Ray J claims not only did Kim sign off on the contract with Vivid Entertainment to release the tape publicly but her mother/manager Kris Jenner watched parts of the footage and orchestrated the release.

“I did not hook up Kim with Ray J for this whole circus or this mess…man. I was supposed to be respectful, peaceful, and loving. Everybody is getting along, and it’s cool between everybody because that’s what life is supposed to be,” said L.A. Buck in the clip.

“Yo I can’t believe it, me putting Rayj and Kim Kardashian together man if I would’ve known that this was gonna turn into a media circus & if I would’ve known that this was gonna turn into a circus. I would’ve never made it happen and called her and had her come to meet Ray J at his house, this needs to stop the lies and the stealing people just need to be honest with themselves, Kimmie this is not the childhood friend that I know, knock it off homie this all ain’t right,” Buck said in conclusion.

Watch L.A. Buck’s full remarks in the clip below.

 

Previous articleBoil Water Notice Lifted for Jackson, Mississippi After More Than 40 Days | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

