Friday, September 16, 2022
Meet Cardi B’s Kenyan Doppelganger

By Ny MaGee
Cardi B
Cardi B and her doppelganger Nduta Mwega / Credit: Twitter

*Cardi B appears to have a Kenyan doppelganger named Nduta Mwega, who apparently goes by Sharon, and she has social media divided. 

Mwega took to social media to share a side-by-side photo of herself and the hip-hop star to see if other people notice the resemblance. 

“Imma leave this here, cant believe I did the shoot before her interview was out. the choice of makeup and wig synchronizing,” she captioned the photo of her and Cardi rocking similar bob hairstyles. 

READ MORE: YouTuber Tasha K Allegedly Moves to Morocco Amid Legal Battle with Cardi B

 

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar-Cephus, is of African descent. Her father is from the Dominican Republic and her mother is from Trinidad. As reported by All Hip Hop, she once posted on Twitter, “A lot of Americans like to tell people about their race due to their ethnicity.”

She also shared some images of her Afro-Latina family members — see below.

On Thursday (Sept. 15) Cardi B pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment and was sentenced for her involvement in a 2018 New York strip club brawl. NBC News reports that she must complete 15 days of community service.

“These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now,” the “WAP” rapper said in the statement Thursday, referring to some of the reckless decisions she has made in the past.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she added.

In 2019, Cardi B rejected a plea deal related to the charges that stem from two fights at Angels Gentleman’s Club in Queens. Ten other charges of the 12-count indictment against her were reportedly dismissed.

Cardi’s sentence also includes a three-year order of protection for the two victims.

“No one is above the law,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. “In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

