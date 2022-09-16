Meet Cardi B’s Kenyan Doppelganger

*Cardi B appears to have a Kenyan doppelganger named Nduta Mwega, who apparently goes by Sharon, and she has social media divided.

Mwega took to social media to share a side-by-side photo of herself and the hip-hop star to see if other people notice the resemblance.

“Imma leave this here, cant believe I did the shoot before her interview was out. the choice of makeup and wig synchronizing,” she captioned the photo of her and Cardi rocking similar bob hairstyles.

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: YouTuber Tasha K Allegedly Moves to Morocco Amid Legal Battle with Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Nduta (@nduta_mwega)

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar-Cephus, is of African descent. Her father is from the Dominican Republic and her mother is from Trinidad. As reported by All Hip Hop, she once posted on Twitter, “A lot of Americans like to tell people about their race due to their ethnicity.”

She also shared some images of her Afro-Latina family members — see below.

@iamcardib better come for your sister she has started becoming expensive here in Kenya pic.twitter.com/RZA6S2doHl — SureBets (@Tipster254_) September 7, 2022

Hair texture def don’t make you a race however I am Afro Latina .Being Afro Latina don’t mean you have to amara la Negra color https://t.co/Y3ygkak7sW grandmother from my mom side is not Latina at all & her father is light ass fuck so my mommy is light but her sibling are dark https://t.co/kOROVPt2pO — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021

On Thursday (Sept. 15) Cardi B pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment and was sentenced for her involvement in a 2018 New York strip club brawl. NBC News reports that she must complete 15 days of community service.

“These moments don’t define me, and they are not reflective of who I am now,” the “WAP” rapper said in the statement Thursday, referring to some of the reckless decisions she has made in the past.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” she added.

My mom , me ,Henny and my mom brother pic.twitter.com/h5VkxaQPiS — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

In 2019, Cardi B rejected a plea deal related to the charges that stem from two fights at Angels Gentleman’s Club in Queens. Ten other charges of the 12-count indictment against her were reportedly dismissed.

Cardi’s sentence also includes a three-year order of protection for the two victims.

“No one is above the law,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. “In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions.”