YouTuber Tasha K Allegedly Moves to Morocco Amid Legal Battle with Cardi B

*YouTuber LaTasha “Tasha K” Kebe has allegedly fled the U.S. to avoid paying Cardi B millions in damages for slandering the hip-hop star.

We reported previously that Tasha K lost her appeal to have Cardi’s $4 million verdict in a defamation lawsuit tossed out. Earlier this year, Tasha admitted that she does not have the money a judge ordered her to pay after losing the case.

Tasha reportedly filed for an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The appeal was recently dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, SandraRose.com reported.

“Which means Cardi’s lawyers can file documents with the sheriff’s office to garnish Tasha’s paychecks and seize her personal property, such as her home, cars, furniture, and stocks and bonds to satisfy the debt,” the outlet writes.

Tasha re-filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Georgia on Aug. 4, according to popular YouTube vlogger Michelle “ATLien” Brown.

ATLien also reported that Tasha K listed her 5-bedroom, 4-bath Lawrenceville, Georgia home for rent on July 3 and moved her family to Florida. Tasha has apparently fled the U.S. for the North African country Morocco, SandraRose reported on Sept. 13.

Tasha posted a photo on her Instagram page along with the caption: “Life in Africa is turning out to be exactly what I needed. A fresh start! This week I will be releasing my first VLOG of my new life in Africa and showing you all our expanded family,” she wrote.

“Make sure to go to www.TashaKLive.com and download #TashaKLive app to watch our exclusive, lives, interviews, documentaries and family VLOGS!” she added — see the post above.

Tasha’s move to Morocco will reportedly make it challenging for Cardi B’s attorneys to seize her assets.