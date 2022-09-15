‘The Chi’ Star Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed at Gunpoint in Chicago

*Barton Fitzpatrick, best known for the hit Showtime series “The Chi,” was the victim of an armed robbery in Chicago this past weekend.

Fitzpatrick was held up at gunpoint early Sunday morning by a robber who demanded the car the actor was sitting in. Fitzpatrick was a passenger in the vehicle “when someone slid into the back seat out of nowhere … brandishing a handgun,” TMZ writes.

“Our sources say the robber demanded the car, but he ended up bailing on the plan,” the outlet adds.

Chicago PD sources tell TMZ that the assailant made off with some of Barton’s belongings, but no one was injured. The suspect remains at large.

In related news, eight armed robberies were reported in a span of four hours across Chicago on Sunday, Fox 32 Chicago reports. Three Black males between the ages of 17 and 25 and another unknown male are said to be carrying out the crimes.

In each incident, the victims allegedly claim that the group of armed offenders pull up in a black Honda sedan and rob them of their belongings. Per the Fox 32 report, the incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

200 block of North Carpenter on Sept. 11 at 2:30 a.m.

4300 block of North Laramie on Sept. 11 at 3:25 a.m.

4000 block of West Fullerton on Sept. 11 at 3:37 a.m.

2800 block of West Montrose on Sept. 11 at 4:15 a.m.

4600 block of North Kedzie on Sept. 11 at 4:31 a.m.

5600 block of North WInthrop on Sept. 11 at 4:35 a.m.

2700 block of South Millard on Sept. 11 at 5:49 a.m.

2000 block of South Ashland on Sept. 11 at 6:11 a.m.

Investigators have turned to the public for information on these robberies by calling the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at (312) 746-7394.