Friday, June 3, 2022
‘The Chi’ Star Jasmine Davis Left ‘Toxic’ Show After ‘Faking’ Vaccine Record

By Ny MaGee
Jasmine+Davis
Jasmine Davis / Getty

*Jasmine Davis, an openly transgender actress, reportedly quit the hit Showtime series “The Chi” after allegedly faking a COVID vaccination record. 

Davis, 30, took to social media on Tuesday and tweeted that she is planning to spill the tea on why she had to leave “that very toxic environment.” Meanwhile, insiders explained to Page Six that Davis quit the show after she was busted for submitting a fake Covid vaccination card. 

“Jasmine asked for a vaccination exemption when she submitted a vaccination card for the prior season,” said an insider. “This triggered an investigation and Jasmine then quit the show.”

OTHER NEWS: J. Alphonse Nicholson (‘Lil Murda) Expects Epic Conversations from ‘P-Valley’ Fans for S2 | Watch

In a message to fans on Twitter, Davis claimed she departed the series due to “personal unhappiness,” writing: “4 2 years i’ve been bullied 4 being on a show that was kind of a nightmare & the moment I clap back Instagram flag my comment as harassing them for trying to harass me on my page it’s unfair how they can come on my page and say whatever with no consequences.”

A source insisted that “All of Jasmine’s comments are simply retaliatory.”

On Wednesday, Davis said she will be doing a series of talks on social media about her exit from “The Chi.” 

“Thank all of you for your kind words and support,” said Davis, who played the role of Imani on 13 episodes of the drama. “I’ll be doing my first of 4 of different interviews as promised on why I left @SHOTheChi Wednesday at 1 PM on IG live you will find out who the interview is being taken place with Wednesday at noon #thechi #jasminedavis.”

On Thursday, Davis responded to a follower who expressed hope that she might return to the show. According to The Daily Mail, Davis replied, “Sorry sweetheart I gave them chances after the chances some people are just Pattie and refused to respect other.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

