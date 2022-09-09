RHOA Fans Call Out Kandi Burruss’ Mother and Her Problematic Behavior | Video

*Fans of Kandi Burruss are quite annoyed with her mother, Joyce Jones, also known as Mama Joyce, and the way she treats her daughter and son-in-law on “Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

During the Sept. 5’s episode, Jones suggested to Burruss that her husband Todd Tucker and the two children they share, Ace and Blaze, should not receive trust funds. MadameNoire reports that she told Burruss that only her oldest daughter Riley should get a trust fund because “she never benefited from having a father,” unlike Ace and Blaze.

Her remarks left some viewers feeling outraged so they took to social media to call out Mama Joyce.

“I’m sorry, I’m still not over that Mama Joyce stuff. Like take the money off the table, its CLEAR AF that she views Todd & Kandi kids in a lesser light than Riley & that’s TRASH AF as a grandmother & for Kandi to not check her????!! Bye girl Bye,” one person on Twitter wrote.

Kandi and Mama Joyce discuss the kids trust fund. Do you agree with Mama Joyce? 👀 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/NDv2lg1e7n — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) September 5, 2022

Per the report, another critic said, “I think the only reason mama Joyce dislikes Todd is bc @Kandi is no longer spending all her money on her. Mama Joyce needs prayer bc any grandmother who would think it’s okay to not include all children in a will/trust has issues. She’s doing what she accuses Todd of.”

One Twitter user commented, “Joyce if desperate enough might knock off her own daughter for the insurance money and inheritance.”

Another advised Kandi to “leave detailed instructions in your will. Hire an independent 3rd party as executor—there are many law firms or agencies that do this. That way everything will happen how you want when you are gone and there will be no drama between those left behind.”

Many RHOA fans have long called on Burruss to establish boundaries with her mother.

“We all love @Kandi & know mama Joyce a great mama bear but when Kandi be laughing at inappropriate comments, it makes u doubt her integrity 4 not protecting her husband knowing he be getting destroyed every season no matter how much he do 4 their family. So disappointing,” commented one RHOA fan.

Fans have also accused Burruss of enabling her mother.

“Mama Joyce is the way she is because Kandi has allowed her to be like this,” one person wrote, as reported by MadameNoire. “There’s a fine line between respecting your mother’s opinion and having a backbone, come on Kandi stand up for yourself.”