Kandi Burruss Reacts to Being Called Selfish for Remarks About Remarriage

By Ny MaGee
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker / Getty

*Kandi Burruss has responded to critics who called her “selfish” for saying her husband Todd Tucker should never remarry if something happens to her.

Kandi shared her stance on the topic during a recent episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and her remarks had one fan noting online that “@Kandi selfish as hell saying if she dies Todd should never marry again? What kind of love is that?” the fan asked, Revolt reports. 

Burruss responded by saying, “Marriage is a lot.”

“I wouldn’t marry again if something happened to him,” Kandi wrote in response to the tweet. “I didn’t say he couldn’t date but marriage is a lot.” 

Kandi RHOA

Another Twitter user agreed with Kandi’s point, saying “I agree with this sentiment 1000 percent,” the person wrote. “He inherits Kandi’s bag and then here comes the gold diggers and opportunists trying to get the bag and the peach for season 33.”

Earlier this year, Burruss clapped back at comments that her ex, Russell “Block” Spencer, made about their daughter, EUR reported.

In an interview, Spencer suggested that the daughter he shares with the former Xscape singer, Riley Burruss, 22, is “jealous” of his other children. He also expressed frustration over having to pay child support because Kandi makes more money than him.

“Every last one of my kids lives with me from when they’re born until they graduate except Kandi’s [daughter],” Block said, as reported by The YBF. “I’ve got an accomplished name, [and I gave my kids who lived with me] a lot of stuff. And I think it’s a lot of jealousy because Riley wasn’t in that situation because her mom put me on child support.”

Block went on to say… ”Now, how you got more money than me and their mom and you put me on child support?” he asked.

Kandi responded to Block’s remarks via a meme that said, “I don’t care how well I’m doing, I still need that money you owe me.” She added, “Don’t BLOCK your blessings not doing right by your children…”

Riley also responded to her father on social media, writing: “My mom and I always take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a house where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.”

