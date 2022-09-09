Friday, September 9, 2022
Eminem Reflects on His 2007 Overdose and How He Nearly Died

By Ny MaGee
Eminem talks addition
Eminem

*Eminem is speaking out about his near-fatal overdose 15 years ago. 

The hip-hop star discussed his detox and recovery process on the latest episode of Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast where he joined his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, to discuss the making of 2009’s “Relapse,” Yahoo reports. 

“I remember when I first got sober and all the shit was out of my system, I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f***ing new to me again,” Eminem said about the album. “It was the first album and the first time that I had fun recording in a long time.”

In 2007, Eminem overdosed on pills and almost died due to his addiction to Vicodin and Valium. His “Relapse” album marked his first time in the recording studio since the incident

READ MORE: Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform Together On MTV VMAs | VIDEO

“It was like the first time I started having fun with music again, and re-learning how to rap, you remember that whole process,” Eminem said on the SiriusXM podcast. “It took a long time for my brain to start working again.”

“It did,” Rosenberg added. “You literally were coming off of an overdose and, you know, they had to sort of stabilize you with a few medications and some of them took you a minute to adjust to, let’s just leave it at that.”

“Didn’t you ask the doctors when I started recording new shit, when I first started rapping again and sent it to you, didn’t you say, like, ‘I just wanted to make sure he doesn’t have brain damage?'” Eminem asked.

Per the report, Rosenberg admitted he “was concerned, for sure.”

“I was itching constantly like my f***ing skin was crawling and what I didn’t realize at the time was that was the barbiturates coming completely out of my system,” Eminem shared, noting that he was “taking f***ing 75 to 80 Valium a night.”

“I don’t know how you survived that,” said Rosenberg.

“I don’t either,” the Grammy-winner responded.

Eminem has been sober for 14 years.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

