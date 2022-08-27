Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform Together On MTV VMAs | VIDEO

*MTV has announced that Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The rappers are scheduled to pair on the VMAs stage for a performance of their newly-released single “From the D 2 the LBC.”

It has been over a decade since either of the rappers performed at the VMAs, so this performance will mark a comeback for both.

Eminem last performed at the VMAs in 2010 when he sang “Not Afraid” and “Love the Way You Lie.”

On the other hand, Snoop Dogg last performed at the awards way back in 2005, alongside Diddy.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jamie Foxx’s Latest Classic: His Pitch Perfect, Hilarious Impression of Donald Trump | WATCH and Howl 🙂

Both Snoop and Eminem are nominated in the Best Hip Hop category for “From The D 2 The LBC.”

In February, the two rappers performed together in Inglewood, California, at the Super Bowl halftime show. Their next paired performance will be at the 2022 VMAs.

The show will air from the Prudential Center in downtown Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 PM ET/PT.

It will be hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, who will introduce the night’s biggest moments and a lineup of performers, presenters, and winners.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers is set to receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 VMAs, apart from performing live at the event. Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s 2022 Video Vanguard Award and perform live.

Other notable performers include Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic!