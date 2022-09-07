Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Reality Star Jonica Booth Talks Transition Into Acting and New ‘Rap Sh!t’ Role | EUR Exclusive

By L.Marie
Jonica Booth Rap Sh!t
Jonica Booth / Rap Sh!t

*From reality TV to scripted TV, Jonica Booth is making her mark in acting as she portrays Chasity aka Duke in HBO’s “Rap Sh!it” created by “Insecure’s” Issa Rae.

Booth first hit TV screens in 2014 when she was featured on “Bad Girls Club.” She continued her tv career by appearing in commercials and independent films. Her hard work has paid off by landing her role as Duke (Chasity). 

Booth’s character is one of those people that if you’re from the hood you know someone like her. You’re not sure what they do and at the same time if you need something done you go to them. I spoke with Booth about her role and the difference between working in reality tv versus scripted tv.

“Scripted. I actually love it more. Even though, of course, I love being me and I didn’t mind being myself. But I get to be a character, I get to bring something else to life,” said Booth.

READ MORE: Actor RJ Cyler Talks Fatherhood in HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

HBO Max Rap Sh!t

Duke works at a local strip club where she meets the main character, Mia. When Mia reunites with an old high school friend, Shawna, they discover they can make music together and start a group. But how far can anyone in the entertainment industry get without a manager?  

Duke sees there’s an opportunity to pitch herself as their manager and jumps right in. Although she doesn’t have a definite plan to get the ladies where they need to be that isn’t stopping her.

“She doesn’t know where she’s going but then she pulls it off. And that’s a skill, everybody can’t do that,” said Booth about her character. She manages to get the ladies’ song played in a club and book their first live show, which doesn’t go so well.

So what’s in store for Duke in the season finale?  

Tune in to “Rap Sh!t” streaming now on HBO Max to find out how things pan out for Duke and the ladies.

Watch my full interview with Booth via the clip below. 

L.Marie

