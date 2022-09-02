Friday, September 2, 2022
Actor RJ Cyler Talks Fatherhood in HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

By L.Marie
CJ Cyler
RJ Cyler attends the red carpet premiere of the HBO Max Original Comedy Series “RAP SH!T” at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic )

*HBO’s newest series “Rap Sh!t” focuses on two high school friends who reunite to start a rap group. As the show mostly centers around them, the stories of the supporting cast will draw you in as well. 

Mia, played by real-life rapper KaMillion, is a single mom trying to figure out life. As she struggles with making ends meet and trying to find her path to success. She also deals with the stress and drama of having a “baby daddy”. Her child’s father Lamont, played by RJ Cyler, is giving her a hard time by not being as present in the child’s life as she would like.  

As I watched the show, when I first saw Lamont I thought here we go with the deadbeat dad, the guy that thinks he can get away with the bare minimum. But as the show goes on you learn Lamont is basically in the same boat as Mia. Meaning he’s trying to figure out his life’s path to success while trying to be a father who isn’t in the same household as his child. 

I spoke with Cyler about his role and the importance of exploring a character like Lamont.

READ MORE: Newcomer Daniel Augustin Talks Role In HBO’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rj Cyler (@rj_cyler)

“It’s really really important because it’s a part of fatherhood that a lot of people don’t believe exists. I get so many comments that are like Oh I thought I was going to hate Lamont,” said Cyler.

As I mentioned before I was one of those people who had that same sentiment. We don’t often see co-parting working out when it comes to young Black people on TV. Cyler is hoping to continue to highlight Black fatherhood in season two.

But before we get to season two we have to see what’s going to happen in this week’s season finale!

According to Cyler, there will be some things brought to light. Hopefully, some things that will get fans of the series excited about a second season.  

Watch my full conversation with RJ below.

The “Rap Sh!t” season finale aired Thursday and you can stream the entire season on HBO Max!  

L.Marie

