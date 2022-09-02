Friday, September 2, 2022
MMA Fighter Who Witnessed Killing of George Floyd Arrested for Domestic Violence

By Ny MaGee
*A Minnesota-based MMA fighter who witnessed the murder of George Floyd has been charged with domestic assault.

Donald Wynn Williams, 34, provided emotional testimony at the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April 2021 and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the killing of Floyd in May 2020. Williams was arrested Saturday near the Minnesota Street Fairgrounds following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Law & Crime reports. 

According to the complaint, Williams was charged for allegedly choking the woman and hitting her in the face after an argument. When St. Paul police officers arrived at the scene, he reportedly resisted arrest and threatened to kill them.

Williams, a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, reportedly told police that he suffers from PTSD related to Floyd’s death, and he died assaulting his ex. 

READ MORE: Another Man Fatally Shot at George Floyd Square In Minneapolis

Williams was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with domestic assault by strangulation, per Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department records. As reported by Law & Crime, after his court appearance on Tuesday he was conditionally released. His next hearing is set for Sept. 26.

Williams was among the witnesses on the scene when Chauvin used his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest. Williams pleaded with the former cop to ease up but Floyd lost consciousness and died. When Williams called 911, he told the dispatcher that Chauvin “just pretty much killed this guy that wasn’t resisting arrest.”

