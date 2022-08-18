Another Man Fatally Shot at George Floyd Square In Minneapolis

*A man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at Minneapolis’ George Floyd Square on Sunday.

Both victims, reportedly in their twenties, were taken to Hennepin Healthcare where the survivor is suffering life-threatening injuries, BET reports. The shooting occurred a week after Mohamed Omar, 29, was killed near the square. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

According to the BET report, police are still looking for at least one suspect in Sunday’s shooting. In the meantime, the Minneapolis Police Department will likely deploy extra patrolmen to the square, CBS News reports.

The square in South Minneapolis is located at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Murals line the wall to honor Floyd, who was killed by members of the police department in May 2020.

We reported previously via CNN that ex-Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have rejected a plea deal offered by state prosecutors for their role in Floyd’s killing.

Their trial, set to begin October 24, marks the latest chapter in a case that in May 2020 catalyzed a nation’s anger over how some in law enforcement treat people of color.

Kueng and Thao — already awaiting sentencing on federal convictions — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for their role in the fatal restraint of Floyd on a Minneapolis street. They have pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from the former officers’ actions — or lack thereof — as their colleague Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck and back of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was handcuffed and lying on his stomach, for over nine minutes on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin was convicted last spring of Floyd’s murder in a state trial and was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.