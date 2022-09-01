North Carolina Mother Charged with Murder After 2 Young Daughters Allegedly Die in ‘Hot Car’

*A North Carolina mother is accused of allegedly leaving her two young children in a hot car where they both reportedly perished.

A Raleigh woman named Launice Shanique Battle, 29, has been charged with murder and she was denied bond on Monday, WRAL reports. Battle’s father appeared at her court hearing and said, to his understanding, the children, 3-year-old Amora Lou Milbourne and 2-year-old Trinity Michelle Milbourne, were left in a hot car.

Battle’s cousins said the girls’ deaths was a “careless mistake.”

“She’s a caring and loving mother to her kids at the end of the day. She’s not a cold-blooded murderer. She’s not a killer,” Battle’s cousin Keisha Harris reportedly said.

READ MORE: New Orleans Student, 12, Arrested for Waving Gun Outside School Bus, Mother Also Charged

The Raleigh Police Department has charged Launice Shanique Battle with two counts of murder in connection to a death investigation at 3400 Wake Forest Road on August 27. pic.twitter.com/HNKRfxiUCo — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) August 29, 2022

Officers were called to the Duke Raleigh Hospital just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, about two deceased girls’, according to WNCN, citing arrest warrants. Battle was arrested the following day and charged with murder. Police have not revealed the girls’ cause of death.

A person identified as a caretaker for one of the girls told WRAL that news of the girls’ death “was sent to me by another coworker and we’ve all been talking about it,” this person said.

“We didn’t find out until later on that it was children and that’s when we all started feeling emotional and heartbreak,” the caretaker added.

According to the video report above, relatives say Battle was a caring mother who ran an online support group for first-time mothers.

Battle reportedly remains at the Wake County Jail as of Monday, held without bond, Law & Crime reports.