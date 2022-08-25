New Orleans Student, 12, Arrested for Waving Gun Outside School Bus, Mother Also Charged

*A 12-year-old student in New Orleans was arrested and suspended from school after waving a gun outside of a school bus.

When the child’s mother took to social media to defend her daughter, she was charged with aggravated assault, The YBF reports. The unnamed Akili Academy student was caught on video pulling out the gun after a school bus fight.

Videos posted to social media show two girls brawling on the bus last Friday afternoon. Once the fight ends, one of the girls exits at a bus stop, and video shows her moments later with a gun and banging on the side of the bus.

One witness said the child appeared to retrieve the gun from a nearby car and “came back to confront the student she fought with, who was still on the bus,” The YBF writes.

OTHER NEWS: Two-Thirds Of American Teachers Report Feeling Burned Out | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily)

The child’s mother claims her daughter was being bullied, so that’s why the little girl responded as if she has never been taught proper conflict resolution.

”I don’t care how y’all take it. How ignorant y’all say I’m being or whatever, but when a child is under frustration and being bullied, she’s supposed to have help with self defense or whatever,” the mom reportedly said in a video streamed online.

The child was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and her mother was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

As reported by WWL-TV, Crescent City Schools – the charter that runs Akili Academy – addressed the incident in a statement.

“Crescent City Schools and Akili Academy are horrified by this brazen act of violence that happened off school campus. School buses should be safe places of transport for our young people. Police were called Friday afternoon during this incident and police action was taken. The student is not at school and we are working with NolaPS regarding disciplinary action.”

NOLA Public Schools also released the following statement: ”The safety and well-being of NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) students are our top priority. The District is aware of an incident involving a weapon and a student from Akili Academy. The school immediately contacted law enforcement, and the District has been in contact with Crescent City Schools’ leadership regarding this matter.