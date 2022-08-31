Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Andre Braugher Talks Playing an ‘Unapologetically Black’ New Lawyer on ‘The Good Fight’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
Andre Braugher / Getty
Andre Braugher (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

*We caught up with veteran actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine Nine”) to dish about his new role in the upcoming season of “The Good Fight”.

The sixth season of the acclaimed series will premiere Thursday, Sept. 8, with 10 all-new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.

Per the networks press release, in the upcoming season, Diane (Christine Baranski) feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

“The Good Fight” is a spin-off from the original series “The Good Wife,” the Emmy-nominated series has masterfully explored everything from racism and hate crimes, to extremist violence and national threats, pushing creative boundaries, and taking Hollywood by storm with its bold, signature and innovative content, per press release. 

Braugher joins a cast that stars Emmy, Golden Globe and NAACP Award-winning actors, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Charmaine Bingwa, Nyambi Nyambi, John Slattery. The new season also features guest stars, Phylicia Rashad, Shahar Isaac among others, Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston. 

Braugher is best known for starring in the hit comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” earning two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and four Emmy Award nominations for his role as ‘Captain Ray Holt’ in the series. He also starred in the critically acclaimed TNT series “Men of a Certain Age,” which earned him two Emmy Award nominations. 

We caught up with the veteran actor to discuss his unapologetically Black character Ri’Chard Lane in “The Good Fight”. Per TV Line, Ri’Chard is “a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz (Audra McDonald) as a new name partner.”

Per the outlet: Ri’Chard is “a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism. In short, he’s a handful.”

Check out what Andre had to say about what fans of the series can expect this season in our exclusive conversation below.  

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

