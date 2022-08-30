‘The Resort’ Star William Harper Jackson On Why He Would Never Take Part in a Mystery Adventure | EUR Exclusive

*Peacock’s “THE RESORT” is a fast-paced comedy mystery series that begins with “Noah” and “Emma” (William Harper Jackson and Cristin Milioti), a couple on an anniversary trip, dealing with the shifts and disappointment that inevitably plagues most couples.

Their marriage is tested when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior, after Emma picks up a random cell phone. Noah and Emma are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary but have drifted apart. Jackson said his character follows his wife on this adventure to try to spark a reconnection.

EURweb spoke exclusively with William about Noah and Emma’s relationship, which characters he finds the most interesting, and why he would never find himself in similar circumstances as Noah.

“Once Noah discovers that Emma has a secret and is involved in the mystery, she turns on. He sees the fire again. So he says, okay, if I join in on this, maybe we can ride that wave out of this rut.” Jackson tells EUR. “So I don’t think it’s. I think in the back of his mind, he’s always thinking, this is what she needs me to be right now. And I’m seeing her come alive again. So this is that’s what this is about. The mystery is really about her and trying to be the person she needs me to be and hoping that that fixes things.”

Through the course of this series, you are introduced to several mysterious characters. Jackson said it’s a toss-up as to which one is the most intreiguing, but shared which, in particular, have been fun for him to watch unfold.

“There’s Alex, the resort owner who’s on some other thing that you know there’s so much more there,” said Jackson. “Illan Iberra, (the author) who is just in his little hutch, being a recluse and making up his own language. There’s Baltasar Frias, he comes from this powerful family. Luna, who we don’t know what her deal is, for the longest time.”

Jackson said the one connecting theme for all the characters is that their lives were much happier 15 years ago.

“I think that maybe it’s like when you see the old Oceana Vista resort, and seeing how happy everyone was, and how wild everything was for everyone. You see people sort of in their fullest self. Those are fascinating characters. So, in that way, there’s a door that’s been shut as they’ve gotten older, which I think kind of happens with people, you know, it’s definitely happened to me as I’ve gotten older.”

This adventure starts because curiosity gets the best of Emma after she discovers a cell phone in the jungle. We asked Jackson what would be something that would make him curious enough to go on an adventure like this. His answer: “Nothing. I’m black. An adventure time like that? No. I’m leaving stuff alone.”

Watch my full conversation with William via the clip below.

All episodes of “The Resort” are available on Peacock, with the season finale debuting on Thursday, September 2.