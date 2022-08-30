Tuesday, August 30, 2022
HomeNews
News

South Dakota School Calls for Black Student to Cut Dreadlocks or Leave

By Ny MaGee
0

man with dreadlocks
Man hiding behind hair in sportswear / iStock

*A South Dakota High School has allegedly threatened a Black student with expulsion if the doesn’t cut his dreadlocks. 

According to the Argus Leader, O’Gorman High School administrators warned the parents of 14-year-old freshman Braxton Schafer that he must cut his hair or leave the school.

Braxton’s mother Toni Schafer told the publication that her son has been in the Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools system since sixth grade and his hair has not been an issue until now. 

The current uniform policy specifies that boys’ hair length must be above the collar. Braxton’s hair is longer and his parents are defending his right to retain the length of his locks.

READ MORE: Fat Joe Defends Curvy Art School Teacher from Critics + Teacher RESPONDS to Controversy | WATCH

“We don’t necessarily agree with the rule,” Derrick Schafer, Braxton’s father said. “We think it’s culturally biased.”

“Can students wear dreadlocks? Yes, they can,”  Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools president Kyle Groos told the Argus Leader. “We simply want the length of the hair to be at the collar or right above the collar. Right there is what we ask for. To be clean, neat and well-cared for.”

Braxton is among about 20 male students asked to comply with the hair policy, according to Chloe Goldade, public information officer for the Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools system. 

“Obviously, some people may or may not agree with (the policy),” Groos said. “But as for us as a Catholic school, we have our expectations as parents when they enroll, understanding what our handbook and what it expresses on dress code. It’s not like it hasn’t been reviewed.”

Toni said this situation has been very stressful for her son. 

“It’s incredibly stressful, and he feels kind of like an outsider anyways, because when you’re one of very few (Black students), and I think he might be the only one there with locs, he’s devastated, basically,” Toni said. “He wanted to stay because he likes his friends.”

“It was always cultural,” Derrick said. “We were concerned with the timing of them bringing this up, because the school year had already started. When this was being discussed with us, it seemed like there were a lot of other opportunities to have that discussion.”

Toni noted that the length of the locks is “actually the important piece to the whole style.”

“It’s not the actual loc itself; it’s the length, and the strength, spirituality and power, it’s all in the length,” Toni said.

Administrators have been unmoved by the cultural significance of locks, so the parents requested that Braxton be allowed to finish the fall semester with his hair as is, and then he will transfer to another school. 

“The problem is, it’s being arbitrarily applied,” Derrick said. “He’s been in the system for three years with the same length hair. We’re confused on why it’s become an issue now. Why? They’ve had plenty of chances to discuss it with us.”

“They’ve made it so we don’t have options,” Toni added.

Previous articleDid You Know That Smoking Weed is Now More Popular Than Smoking Tobacco? | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO