Monday, August 29, 2022
Fat Joe Defends Curvy Art School Teacher from Critics + Teacher RESPONDS to Controversy | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

*Fat Joe is defending the kindergarten teacher who is at the center of ire from the parents at the elementary school where she works because she’s too curvy. 

“They’re trying to fire her because she too sexy,” Fat Joe said in a video on social media. “She too beautiful. She’s too curvaceous.”

We reported previously that the art teacher from a small New Jersey town has allegedly upset many parents of her young students because of her voluptuous body. 

As reported by The Buzz, Roxsana Diaz goes by The Art Teacher on Instagram, where she has more than 800,000 followers. According to American Chronicles and The Recent Times, parents have asked officials at the school where she works to fire Diaz because “Her body distracts the students,” one unidentified parent reportedly said on social media.

READ MORE: Parents Call for Firing of Art Teacher Over Her Voluptuous Body | Photos

Art Teacher
Credit: Instagram

The teacher is known for using her social media presence to spread body positivity awareness. She has also addressed the criticism from parents on her YouTube channel.

According to The Recent Times, Diaz, 39, is a mother from Puerto Rico who has worked with Lil Yachty and Gillie Da Kid. 

“A teacher’s job is to teach. What people don’t know is the real life impact we have on children. I speak from a place of being the student that needed that extra love and extra understanding,” Diaz said in an Instagram post. “We are the parents away from home. We are the therapist, the caregivers, the additional love, the outlet. We are so many things.”

Diaz recently went live on social media to address the controversy. 

“It’s so scary and mind-boggling to me that this is a thing,” she said in a clip posted to YouTube. “First I thought it was funny. I was like reposting everything. But not right now because it’s getting to me a little bit.”

She added, “I’m a really, really good teacher. I had students emailing me during the summer asking me for homework. I’m a good teacher. They love art. I love teaching art. I love working with children to create art.”

“I say let the woman be great,” Fat Joe said about Diaz. “Can you fire somebody for their looks? Can you fire a teacher that’s ugly? How can you fire a teacher because she bad?”

WATCH below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

