Families of Janisha Harris and Jamarea Keyes to View LAPD Dashcam of Pursuit That Led to Their Deaths in Collision | VIDEO

*The family members, of Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarea Keyes, 38, their attorney Jasmine Mines and civil rights activist Najee Ali have all accused the LAPD of covering up its role in helping cause the death of Harris and Keyes a week ago, will view the LAPD dashcam video footage at 77th Street Police Station.

“We expect that the dashcam footage will confirm that the LAPD was in pursuit of the car that struck and killed Harris and Keyes.

“We also expect that the video will confirm the pursuit lasted well over a minute and that the LAPD lied and attempted to cover up their role in the deaths of Harris and Keyes. Stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

“The LAPD is not allowed by its policies to conduct high-speed pursuits for minor infractions, but that is what seems to have happened here,” stated Attorney Jasmine Mines.

Press conference:

Date Wednesday, August 31

Time: 10:30 am

Location: 77th Street Police Station

7600 South Broadway

South Los Angeles CA

Sponsored by

Attorney Jasmine Mines

Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope

and the family of Jamaree Keyes and Janisha Harris.