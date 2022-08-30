Tuesday, August 30, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Families of Janisha Harris and Jamarea Keyes to View LAPD Dashcam of Pursuit That Led to Their Deaths in Collision | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*The family members, of Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarea Keyes, 38, their attorney Jasmine Mines and civil rights activist Najee Ali have all accused the LAPD of covering up its role in helping cause the death of Harris and Keyes a week ago, will view the LAPD dashcam video footage at 77th Street Police Station.

“We expect that the dashcam footage will confirm that the LAPD was in pursuit of the car that struck and killed Harris and Keyes.

“We also expect that the video will confirm the pursuit lasted well over a minute and that the LAPD lied and attempted to cover up their role in the deaths of  Harris and Keyes. Stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

“The LAPD is not allowed by its policies to conduct high-speed pursuits for minor infractions, but that is what seems to have happened here,” stated Attorney Jasmine Mines.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Georgina Campbell and Justin Long Faced with Moral Challenges in ‘Barbarian’ | EUR Exclusive

Press conference:

Date Wednesday, August 31
Time: 10:30 am
Location: 77th Street Police Station
7600  South Broadway
South Los Angeles CA

Sponsored by
Attorney Jasmine Mines
Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope
and the family of Jamaree Keyes and Janisha Harris.

Previous articleWoman Knocked Out in Brawl At Chris Brown Concert – It Didn’t Stop the Show | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO