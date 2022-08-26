Texas Student to Adopt Boy He Found in the Trash in Haiti | Video

*A Texas State student has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to adopt the baby he found in the trash during a trip to Haiti.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of something great and to me, that was the moment,” Jimmy Amisial said of finding a 3-month-old baby boy in discarded in the trach in 2017, PEOPLE reports.

Amisial, 22, is a Texas State student and he was visiting his home country when the moment occurred, CNN reports. He said a commotion in the street caught his attention and that’s when he found the baby in the trash.

“When I got to the place where the people were making noise I saw a baby,” Amisial recalled. “It was in a pile of trash crying, and there wasn’t a single soul who wanted to do anything about it.”

“He had no clothes on,” he continued. “He had fire ants crawling all over him because he’s been there for a couple of hours. When I picked him up he immediately stopped crying.”

Amisial took the baby back home to his mother and they cleaned him. A judge asked him the following day if he wanted temporary custody of the child since no one had claimed him. Amisial agreed but ultimately had to return to Texas to continue his studies. The boy was left in the care of Amisial’s mother while he continued the process of legally adopting the baby.

The child is now age 4 and Amisial has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to help cover costs related to becoming little Emilio Enjole Jeremiah’s legal guardian. Amisial reportedly took a break from school in 2020 to work and save up money for Emilio’s adoption and bring him to the United States.

Amisial’s GoFundMe has raised over $150,000 as of Friday.

“The process did not really give me the means of ascertaining what it could take to be his legal guardian,” he wrote on the campaign page. “Ever since, I have been the caregiver, the caregiver and I do so with. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s a blessing.”

“One thing I know is that, you can never go wrong when you choose love,” he continued. “It was those divine moments and interventions to show love, clarity and show the world that we can do better.”