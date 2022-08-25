Nick Cannon Announces He’s Expecting 10th Child, His Third with Brittany Bell

*Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child, and third with model Brittney Bell.

Cannon revealed on Wednesday on Instagram that he and Bell are expanding their family. He shared shots from their maternity photoshoot, captioning the post: “Time Stopped and This Happened…@missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE.”

Bell and Cannon are also parents to son Golden Cannon, born in 2017, and daughter Powerful, born in 2020.

Cannon recently welcomed his 8th child after model Bre Tiesi gave birth to their first child together — a baby boy. He also shares 10-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Additionally, he’s the father of twins Zion and Zillion with OnlyFans star Abby De La Rosa, who is expecting her third child by Cannon. He shared son Zen with Alyssa Scott but the baby passed shortly after birth.

As reported by Complex, Tiesi shared the following message on Instagram following her natural birth last month: “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

Cannon responded to her post in the comments, writing: “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love. Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in May, Cannon opened up about the joys of fatherhood.

“Every day I just wake up excited as a father,” he shared. “I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”

Meanwhile, while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight in July, Cannon hinted that he might have two more children on the way this year. This reveal came prior to Tiesi giving birth and Bell’s announcement about her third pregnancy.

“I allow the women in my life to kind of share their news on their own, because then it doesn’t make it look like I’m trying to get publicity. When they’re ready to speak on who and what and where, I support. For now I’ll just let them talk. That’s why I said the stork is on the way. We’ll see how it trickles down!” he said, adding that “You would be safe to bet on three [children] in 2022,” he shared.