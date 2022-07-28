Nick Cannon Responds to Allegations of Him Spreading Bacterial Vaginosis | WATCH

*Nick Cannon has been facing a little bit of backlash in the last couple of days over a resurfaced interview where he claimed 80% of women need assistance with their hygiene.

The talk show host made those comments while appearing on Angela Yee’s Lip Service (@aylipservice) last month. He said at the time, “80% of women probably need assistance when it comes to female hygiene. There’s this magnificent 20% that have no smell,” he added.

When Yee and the other hosts noted that their private area smells good, Cannon replied, “That’s amazing but that’s not normal! Trust me!”

The clip that made its rounds online again sparked a wild debate across social media with some people actually agreeing with Cannon. However, there were a lot of people who pointed out that Nick Cannon may be the problem.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jennifer Hudson and Common Spark Dating Rumors, Fans Urge Her to ‘Run’

Reality star Premadonna commented under our post saying, “he sleeping w/ bout 6 women at one time and got everybody ph off.”

Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan also said, “I’m going to take a special stance. It ain’t even the lady’s fault,” she mentioned. “It’s a recognized proven fact that in case you’re with a person dishonest on you or having uncooked canine intercourse with different ladies and mixing the totally different PH ranges, you’re messing up everybody’s PH ranges. You’re making her vagina be like a sick fish tank.”

Now, Nick Cannon, father of 8, has actually weighed in on allegations that he’s been spreading BV (Bacterial Vaginosis). Angela Yee shared a clip of the conversation this Thursday. Here’s what he had to say… (via the IG embed below).