Thursday, July 28, 2022
HomeHealthSexual Health
Entertainment

Nick Cannon Responds to Allegations of Him Spreading Bacterial Vaginosis | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon

*Nick Cannon has been facing a little bit of backlash in the last couple of days over a resurfaced interview where he claimed 80% of women need assistance with their hygiene.

The talk show host made those comments while appearing on Angela Yee’s Lip Service (@aylipservice) last month. He said at the time, “80% of women probably need assistance when it comes to female hygiene. There’s this magnificent 20% that have no smell,” he added.

When Yee and the other hosts noted that their private area smells good, Cannon replied, “That’s amazing but that’s not normal! Trust me!”

The clip that made its rounds online again sparked a wild debate across social media with some people actually agreeing with Cannon. However, there were a lot of people who pointed out that Nick Cannon may be the problem.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jennifer Hudson and Common Spark Dating Rumors, Fans Urge Her to ‘Run’

Nick Cannon
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Reality star Premadonna commented under our post saying, “he sleeping w/ bout 6 women at one time and got everybody ph off.”

Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan also said, “I’m going to take a special stance. It ain’t even the lady’s fault,” she mentioned. “It’s a recognized proven fact that in case you’re with a person dishonest on you or having uncooked canine intercourse with different ladies and mixing the totally different PH ranges, you’re messing up everybody’s PH ranges. You’re making her vagina be like a sick fish tank.”

Now, Nick Cannon, father of 8, has actually weighed in on allegations that he’s been spreading BV (Bacterial Vaginosis). Angela Yee shared a clip of the conversation this Thursday. Here’s what he had to say… (via the IG embed below).

Previous articlePrime Video Drops Official Trailer for ‘A League of Their Own’ | Watch
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO