Jennifer Hudson and Common Spark Dating Rumors, Fans Urge Her to ‘Run’

*Jennifer Hudson and Common have sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted having lunch in Philadelphia.

The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi shared a photo of the pair sitting alongside each other at Philly eatery Vedge.

“She was cozy and flirty with Common,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “Lots of cuddling and giggling.”

Hudson and Common are currently filming the futuristic film “Breathe,” Radar Online reported.

Social media users are urging Hudson to “RUN” because, as one Twitter user noted, “Common is in Love with Common.” The person added, “Women in his life is only used for writing material.”

Another Twitter user commented, “Please don’t do it Jennifer.”

A third added, “Common has quite a resume when it comes to beautiful women.”

Common previously had relations with Tiffany Haddish, Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, and Angela Rye, to name a few.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Hudson is set to become a talk show host this fall. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is officially heading into national syndication after being cleared in more than 95% of the country.

The show is a production of Warner Bros that produced “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and they are determined to make Hudson’s show a big hit. Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly and Corey Palent who were all executive producers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” will serve as showrunners of Hudson’s show. The singer/actress will also double up as an executive producer on her show.

“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” said the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Mike Darnell. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Hudson and Darnell first met when the former was an “American Idol” contestant. “I knew who she was, and she’s still a Chicago native who is down to earth, authentic, easygoing and funny as hell,” Darnell recently said about Hudson on an interview with Variety. “I knew we could translate that into a talk show.”

He explained why Hudson would be a great talk show host, going as far as giving her rave reviews for her hosting chops.

“We did the pilot and I’ve got to tell you, she was great,” he added. “I had not experienced that since I’ve been here.”