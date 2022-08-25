Abdul Dosunmu is Mobilizing One of Black America’s Largest Efforts to Resist Voter Suppression

*As Black voters prepare to cast their ballots in the critical 2022 midterm elections amid sweeping new voter suppression laws across the country, the Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition (YBLOC) today launched its “Black Ballots, Black Futures 2022” voter protection organizing campaign.

Over 300 young Black lawyers and law students will span across Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Texas to host voter protection education sessions in partnership with the community institutions Black Voters know and trust.

The seven-state push will be among the largest Black-led voter education efforts to train Black voters to identify and resist voter suppression tactics to ensure that their ballots are counted.

These sessions aim to equip an estimated 60,000 Black voters with the information they need to protect their vote and help amplify this message in their communities.

“YBLOC is mobilizing one of the most ambitious voter protection organizing campaigns in history because inclusive democracy hangs in the balance in November,” said Abdul Dosunmu, YBLOC’s founder and chief strategist. “Our intention is to proactively ready Black voters to do what we have always done: fight the barriers of voter suppression and insist on our right to be heard.”