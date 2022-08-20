LA Man with Monkeypox Gets Social Media Backlash – He Went to McDonald’s and Posted Video | WATCH

*There are all sorts of outbreaks out there now; from Covid-19, E. coli, polio, and monkeypox to West Nile. As these outbreaks continue to ravage the world mercilessly, the least many would expect is a reasonable person playing about his health.

But that is what one Los Angeles man decided to do. The man who appears to have physical signs of monkeypox (extremely noticeable lesions covering his face, arms, and hands) has had to face exponential condemnation by the outraged social media community after he posted a video of himself going to McDonald’s.

In the video, the monkeypox victim is seated in a car, sipping a drink while speaking to the camera. He calls himself Duane Cali on TikTok.

Says he, “What’s good, y’all? My bad I’m not in the house. But I had to go make a McDonald’s run ‘cause I ain’t got no groceries. I ain’t have no food.”

Having justified his reason for going out, he boldly adds, “I just wanted to make this video to remind you to be careful who you f**k with. Because not everybody who you f**k with is gonna f***k with you. Not everybody you look out for is gonna look out for you. S**t, you might show up for the wrong motherf**ker at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and end up with the f**kin’ monkeypox.”

Many viewers of the outrageous video were shocked and rightly wondered how he paid for his food, considering the virus is contagious and so can be spread by touching shared surfaces, including cash or cards, that an infected person has handled.

One TikTok user watched the video and commented thus: “Why did you go out to get food? What about the person that took your payment, etc?”

Another one had good advice for the reckless patient: “Use a delivery service and do the no contact option. Have a friend leave it at your door. Come on.”

A Los Angeles man is going viral and catching some serious heat after leaving his home to go grab some McDonald’s while being infected with the Monkeypox virus. What y’all think about this???#MonkeyPox #DuaneCali #McDonalds #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/ZDeE2fGU3i — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 18, 2022

Still, others blamed him and people sharing his mindset for the lack of sufficient public service workers during the pandemic that stretched for a year.

“This right here is why no one wants to work with the public anymore,” they said.

But others speculated he exposed others to monkeypox for “clout” because towards the end of the video, he says, “At the end of the day, just choose yourself.” A song titled “Choose Yourself” by Duane Cali is heard playing and an announcement saying the single is available “on all platforms” appears.

“It’s for clout to push [an] underperforming music career. It’s also reckless and irresponsible,” said a Twitter user.