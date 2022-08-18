Rick Ross Fined Over $100K for Labor Law Violations at Wingstop Locations

*Rick Ross is the owner of 30 Wingstop franchises across the U.S., and his Boss Wings Enterprises LLC has been fined for labor violations at five Wingstop locations in Mississippi.

Employees were allegedly making less than the $7.25 minimum wage, NBC News reports. Ross said on Instagram last year that he had given one of his franchises to his son for his 16th birthday.

Ross’ Wing Stop staffers reportedly had to buy their own uniforms, and pay for safety training and background checks. They were also docked if the register was short at the end of the day.

The U.S. Labor Department announced Thursday that Boss Wings Enterprises LLC also violated child labor regulations when a 15-year-old worked past 10 p.m. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC was forced to pay “$51,674 in back wages and damages for 244 workers and $62,753 in civil penalties,” per NBC News.

READ MORE: Rick Ross Gifts Son with Wingstop Branch for 16th Birthday

Rick Ross responds to reports of labor law violations at his Mississippi Wingstop locations. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mCkCwqgAG1 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 17, 2022

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet,” said Audrey Hall, the Wage and Hour Division district director in Jackson, Mississippi. “The law prevents Boss Wing Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

The multi-million rapper, wearing a diamond chain in an Instagram story Wednesday said he was “taking accountability”.

“When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes but as the biggest boss, you never make the same mistake twice,” he said.

The Shade Room shared the short video on Twitter and one commenter wrote under the clip, “Making ppl pay for uniforms is not a mistake . Y’all foul.”

Another Twitter user added, “There was no mistake made. Him and his managers knew exactly what they were doing, but because it was minimum wage employees, they figured no one would speak up.”

A third noted, “Sometimes being quite is best, when you open your mouth you make yourself sound more guilty and ignorant.”