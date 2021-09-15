Rick Ross Gifts Son with Wingstop Branch for 16th Birthday

*Rick Ross gifted his son William Roberts with his own Wingstop branch for his 16th birthday.

“Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY,” Ross wrote on Instagram. “Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going,” he added. Check out Rick’s full IG post below.

In June, Rick Ross revealed that he takes commercial flights and cuts his own grass to save money. The hip-hop star resides on a 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia that was previously owned by Evander Holyfield. Ross previously explained that he enjoys “connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife.”

“I realized that this was something I wanted to do. It was subconscious,” he continued. “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

Ross also shared the valuable lesson he learned from his mother.

“When I became a young millionaire for the first time, I went to my mother because she had always been a registered nurse and worked two and three jobs,” he recalled. “She always bought real estate. She came from Clarksdale, where the real estate was a lot cheaper. She would just keep buying houses. And I would say, ‘Mom, what do you think about the stock market?’ And she would say, ‘Son, I don’t really rock with the stock market. I don’t know much about it, but I know about real estate . . . So when you buy something, make sure you can touch it.’”

His home is reportedly set to be featured on the upcoming reboot of MTV’s “Cribs.”