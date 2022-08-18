Kid Cudi Talks Fallout with Kanye: ‘I Have Zero Tolerance For The Wrong Energies’

*Kid Cudi addresses his fallout with Kanye West for his Esquire cover story in the publication’s September issue.

The friendship between the two artists apparently soured when Cudi was hanging out with Pete Davidson who was allegedly dating Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian, Too Fab reports.

“I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies,” Cudi tells Esquire. I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f—ed-up s—. And then they turn around and forgive him,” he told the publication. “And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.”

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s— had anything to do with me,” he continued. “If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f—ing problem. You need to own up to your s— like every man in this life has.”

SEPT 2022 ISSUE✌🏾💖☺️ pic.twitter.com/1nMimLcSyR — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) August 17, 2022

Cudi went on to say that he does not need or want Kanye’s wild antics in his life.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me,” he told Esquire.

“What I say, I mean. I will be done with you,” he continued. “It’s gonna take a motherf—ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Cudi also takes issue with folks giving Kanye all the credit for his success.

“I just want to clear that up for anybody that feels like Kanye made my career or made me who I am. He brought me on to do 808s. I thought that was really f—ing awesome,” he added. “I wanted to be a part of a family and saw G.O.O.D. Music as that opportunity. So I finally said yeah. Kanye West did not come and pluck me out of Applebee’s or the Bape store.”

Meanwhile, Cudi has taken to Twitter to clarify that he was not intending to diss Drake in the interview.

“Just to be clear, I wasn’t tryna throw a shot at Drake. I got love 4 him,” he wrote, according to TooFab. “My point I was tryna make is that im not so forgiving. Meaning he might be a lil nicer than me in that situation w dude. Thats all. Maybe that came off wrong thru my words. So yea, all good w Drake.”

Read his interview at Esquire.com.